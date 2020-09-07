WORD OF THE DAY
exarch [ek-sahrk] (noun) a patriarch's deputy.
TV TRIVIA
In "MacGyver," who was MacGyver's employer?
A. U.S. Army
B. Independent contractor
C. Thornton Agency
D. Phoenix Foundation
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
75: Bananas produce antimatter at the rate of one positron every 75 minutes.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 7, 1977: President Jimmy Carter signs a treaty that will give Panama control over the Panama Canal beginning in the year 2000.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Leslie Jones (53)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"For the happiest life, days should be rigorously planned, nights left open to chance." - Mignon McLaughlin
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Phoenix Foundation
