exarch [ek-sahrk] (noun) a patriarch's deputy.

TV TRIVIA

In "MacGyver," who was MacGyver's employer?

A. U.S. Army

B. Independent contractor

C. Thornton Agency

D. Phoenix Foundation

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

75: Bananas produce antimatter at the rate of one positron every 75 minutes.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Sept. 7, 1977: President Jimmy Carter signs a treaty that will give Panama control over the Panama Canal beginning in the year 2000.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Comedian Leslie Jones (53)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"For the happiest life, days should be rigorously planned, nights left open to chance." - Mignon McLaughlin

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Phoenix Foundation

