WORD OF THE DAY
holm [hohm] (noun) a low, flat tract of land beside a river or stream.
TV TRIVIA
In "Bonanza," who was the sheriff of Virginia City for most of the series?
A. Roy Coleman
B. Roy Clark
C. Roy Carson
D. Roy Coffee
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
9: The film "Scream" was originally rated NC-17 by the MPAA nine times.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 21, 1780: During the American Revolution, American General Benedict Arnold meets with British Major John Andre to discuss handing over West Point to the British.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Bill Murray (70)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." - Khalil Gibran
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Roy Coffee
