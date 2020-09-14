WORD OF THE DAY
gelid [jel-id] (adjective) very cold; icy.
FILM FACTS
In "Napoleon Dynamite," who does Napoleon go to the dance with?
A. Deb
B. Trisha
C. Summer
D. Tina
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1: The Department of Veterans Affairs still pays a pension to one surviving daughter of a Civil War veteran.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 14, 1814: Francis Scott Key pens a poem which is later set to music and in 1931 becomes America's national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Andrew Lincoln (47)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Knowledge comes, but wisdom lingers." - Alfred Lord Tennyson
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Trisha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.