morning-1951965_1280.jpg
Image by Dino KF Wong from Pixabay

WORD OF THE DAY

gelid [jel-id] (adjective) very cold; icy.

FILM FACTS

In "Napoleon Dynamite," who does Napoleon go to the dance with?

A. Deb

B. Trisha

C. Summer

D. Tina

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

1: The Department of Veterans Affairs still pays a pension to one surviving daughter of a Civil War veteran.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Sept. 14, 1814: Francis Scott Key pens a poem which is later set to music and in 1931 becomes America's national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Andrew Lincoln (47)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Knowledge comes, but wisdom lingers." - Alfred Lord Tennyson

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Trisha

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.