WORD OF THE DAY
Ochlophobia [ok-luh-foh-bee-uh] (noun) an abnormal fear of crowds.
FILM FACTS
In " Honey, I shrunk the Kids," who starred in the movie as Wayne Szalinski?
A. Peter Scolari
B. Rick Moranis
C. Bill Murray
D. Harold Ramis
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
50: During his lifetime, Herman Melville's "Moby Dick" sold only 50 copies.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 26, 1881: The Earp brothers face off against the Clanton-McLaury gang in a legendary shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Politician Hillary Clinton (73)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Work ethic is important because, unlike intelligence, athleticism, charisma or any other natural attribute, it's a choice." - Mike Rowe
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Rick Moranis
