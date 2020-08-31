WORD OF THE DAY:
Anfractuous: [ an-frak-choo-uhs ] (adjective) characterized by windings and turnings; sinuous; circuitous.
TV TRIVIA:
What children's TV series featured Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Ernie?
A."Fred Penner's Place"
B."Mr. Dessup"
C."Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood"
D."Sesame Street"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
6,000: Lightning strikes the Earth 6,000 times every minute
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 31, 1997: Shortly after midnight on Aug. 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales — affectionately known as "the People's Princess" — dies in a car crash in Paris. She was 36.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Football player Larry Fitzgerald (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people." - Vincent Van Gogh
TRIVIA ANSWER:
"Sesame Street"
