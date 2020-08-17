WORD OF THE DAY
Dashpot [dash-pot] (noun) a device for cushioning, damping, or reversing the motion of a piece of machinery, consisting of a cylinder in which a piston operates to create a pressure or vacuum on an enclosed gas or to force a fluid in or out of the chamber through narrow openings.
FILM FACTS
In "Animal House," what does Bluto drink an entire bottle of?
A. Mandarin vodka
B. Jack Daniels
C. Hard lemonade
D. Root beer
(Answer at bottom of column)
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first Virtual Career Expo on Aug. 29.
NUMBER TO KNOW
30: The average rotation period of the sun is 25-30 days.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 17, 1968: The first Miss Black America pageant takes place. Saundra Williams was crowned as pageant royalty. Though it was the same night as the Miss America pageant, Williams' crowning wasn't just about beauty, it was about protest.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Robert De Niro (77)
ON THE MARKET: This estate in Buford features 9 bedrooms and 5 pristine acres
This seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 12,699 square-foot home in Buford is listed on Zillow for $2,500,000.
This estate, which sits on five acres, has been completely updated and remodeled and features hardwood floors throughout the home.
The home also includes an elevator and a state-of-the-art kitchen to go with a billiards room, sun room and a master suite that features his and hers bathrooms. The master suite also features private closets and dressing areas.
The grounds are beautiful as well, featuring fountains, gazebos and a stunner of a pool.
2755 Drayton Hall Drive | Buford | 30519
— Information via Zillow