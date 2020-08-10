WORD OF THE DAY
Wharfinger [hwawr-fin-jer, wawr-] (noun) a person who owns or has charge of a wharf.
TV TRIVIA
On "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," at two points in the game, a contestant reached a level where they are guaranteed to leave with a certain amount of money. What dollar values were these?
A. $1,000 and $32,000
B. $5,000 and $25,000
C. $1,000 and $100,000
D. $5,000 and $32,000
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2,000: Although the average temperature on Jupiter's moon Io is about 130 Kelvin, on occasion hot spots have been recorded at 2,000 Kelvin. Io's surface has many active volcanoes and lava flows.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 10, 1846: After a decade of debate about how best to spend a bequest left to America from an obscure English scientist, President James K. Polk signs the Smithsonian Institution Act into law.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Reality star Kylie Jenner (23)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." - George Orwell
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. $1,000 and $32,000
