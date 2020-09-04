WORD OF THE DAY:
Fungible: [ fuhn-juh-buhl ] (adjective) Being of such nature or kind as to be freely exchangeable or replaceable, in whole or in part, for another of like nature or kind.
TV TRIVIA:
On the hit show "The Big Bang Theory," which character is played by Jim Parsons?
A.Leonard
B.Howard
C.Raj
D.Sheldon
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
50: Brazil covers 50% of South America
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Sept. 4, 1886: Apache leader Geronimo surrenders to U.S. government troops. For 30 years, the mighty Native American warrior had battled to protect his tribe's homeland; however, by 1886 the Apaches were exhausted and hopelessly outnumbered.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Actress Lily Tomlin (80)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"With the past, I have nothing to do; nor with the future. I live now." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
TRIVIA ANSWER:
Sheldon
