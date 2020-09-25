WORD OF THE DAY
neritic [nuh-rit-ik] (adjective) of or relating to the region of water lying directly above the sublittoral zone of the sea bottom.
FILM FACTS
"Walk the Line" was about which popular singer?
A. Jerry Lee Lewis
B. Elvis Presley
C. Waylon Jennings
D. Johnny Cash
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
707: In the 1870s, William Shank spent 15 years calculating pi to 707 places by hand.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 25, 1957: Under escort from the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, nine black students enter all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Will Smith (52)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The object of the superior man is truth." - Confucius
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Johnny Cash
