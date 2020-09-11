WORD OF THE DAY
ingle [ing-guhl] (noun) a fire burning in a hearth.
FILM FACTS
In "The Natural," what was Robert Duvall's character?
A. Roy Mercer
B. Max Mercy
C. Pop Fisher
D. Sam Simpson

NUMBER TO KNOW
3: Volvo invented the three-point seatbelt and then gave it away free to help save lives.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 11, 2001: At 8:45 a.m., an American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Taraji P. Henson (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I have never met a man so ignorant that I couldn't learn something from him." - Galileo Galilei
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Max Mercy
