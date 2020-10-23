WORD OF THE DAY
Hematic [hiːˈmætɪk] (adjective) relating to, acting on, having the color of, or containing blood.
FILM FACTS
In "Home Alone," where does Kevin live?
A. New York
B. Chicago
C. Seattle
D. Los Angeles
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1: Only 1% of bacteria cause disease.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 23, 2002: About 50 Chechen rebels storm a Moscow theater, taking up to 700 people hostage during a sold-out performance of a popular musical.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Ryan Reynolds (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning." - Benjamin Franklin
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Chicago
