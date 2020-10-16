WORD OF THE DAY
Kamelaukion [kah-mee-lahf-kee-awn] [noun) a tall, black, brimless, flat-topped hat, worn by the clergy of the Eastern Church.
TV TRIVIA
In "Happy Days," what is the name of Richie and Joanie's older brother who disappeared after the first two seasons?
A. Charles
B. Chuck
C. Chip
D. Curt
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Americans are responsible for generating about 20% percent of the garbage in the world.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 16, 1934: The embattled Chinese Communists break through Nationalist enemy lines and begin a flight from their encircled headquarters in southwest China. Known as Ch'ang Cheng - the "Long March" - the retreat lasted 368 days and covered 6,000 miles.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Nick Jonas (29)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." - Carol Burnett
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Chuck
