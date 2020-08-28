WORD OF THE DAY:
Whinge: [ hwinj, winj ] (verb) to complain; whine.
TV TRIVIA:
What was the first network in the United States to have 24-hour news?
A.FoxNews
B.CNN
C.MSNBC
D.CNBC
(answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
85: 85% of plant life is found in the ocean.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 28, 1955: While visiting family in Money, Mississippi, 14-year-old Emmett Till, an African-American from Chicago, is brutally murdered for allegedly flirting with a white woman four days earlier.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Jack Black, actor (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also." - Charles Horton Cooley
TRIVIA ANSWER:
CNN
