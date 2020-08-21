WORD OF THE DAY
Jerboa [jer-boh-uh, jer-] (noun) any of various mouselike rodents of North Africa and Asia, as of the genera Jaculus and Dipus, with long hind legs used for jumping.
FILM FACTS
In "Dog Day Afternoon," when the police tried to move in on him, what did Sonny shout as he paraded up and down the sidewalk?
A. "Hoo - aah"
B. "The horror, the horror"
C. "Just a flesh wound"
D. "Attica! Attica!"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
6,000: Pando (aka "The Trembling Giant") is often considered the heaviest organism on the planet, weighing up to 6,000 tons and located in Utah. It is a clonal colony of an individual male quaking aspen determined to be a single living organism by identical genetic markers and assumed to have one massive underground root system.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 21, 1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a proclamation admitting Hawaii into the Union as the 50th state.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Runner Usain Bolt (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The only athletic sport I ever mastered was backgammon." - Douglas William Jerrold
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. "Attica! Attica!"
