WORD OF THE DAY
Cabriole [kab-ree-ohl; French ka-bree-awl] (noun) 1. (furniture) a curved, tapering leg curving outward at the top and inward farther down so as to end in a round pad, the semblance of an animal's paw, or some other feature: used especially in the first half of the 18th century; 2. (ballet) a leap in which one leg is raised in the air and the other is brought up to beat against it.
TV TRIVIA
On "Pokémon," what type of Pokémon does Misty have?
A. Fire
B. Water
C. Grass
D. Psychic
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
90: 90% of confirmed meteorites have been discovered in Antarctica.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect traffic delays Friday at State Bridge Rd./Pleasant Hill Rd. at Chattahoochee River
Be forewarned. It would be a good idea to avoid State Bridge Road/Pleasant Hill Road from Me…
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Gwinnett County Police are seeking information about the death of a man who was found shot i…
Aug. 14, 2003: A major outage knocked out power across the eastern United States and parts of Canada. Fifty million people were affected, including residents of New York, Cleveland and Detroit, as well as Toronto and Ottawa, Canada.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Mila Kunis (37)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In nature there are few sharp lines." - A. R. Ammons
The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships -- a decision that could potentially pus…
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Water
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.