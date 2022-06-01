More than $230,000 was raised during Annandale Village’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament on May 9, all going directly to the organization’s mission of providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities or acquired brain injuries.
“We want to thank all of the golfers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make this day possible,” Annandale Village CEO Adam Pomeranz said. “Their generosity enables us to continue providing the high standards of care and support the Villagers and their families expect of Annandale.”
This year’s tournament, held at The Country Club of the South in Johns Creek, Ga., honored Lisa Jackson, Annandale Village board member and active volunteer. Jackson’s sister, Amy Somers, lived at Annandale Village for 13 years before passing away in 2015.
“Watching Amy thrive at Annandale inspired me and made me want to be involved in the organization,” Jackson said. “I am passionate about wanting to help make the Annandale Village environment the absolute best it can be for ALL of the Villagers, many of whom knew Amy personally.”
Winning first place was “Team Lotz,” comprised of Page Allen, Jeff Hickman, Jacob Grant and Mike Miller. Coming in second were representatives from the Kyle Pease Foundation and Hargray Fiber, and rounding out third place were representatives from the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia.
Annandale Village’s next 2022 event is the Extra Mile 5K Walk/Run, scheduled for Aug. 27 at Suwanee Town Center Park. Registration opens in June.
Located in Suwanee., Annandale Village is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries so that they can maximize their abilities and maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment.
