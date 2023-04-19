Lee Trevino, a six-time major golf champion, will be the featured host at the Lee Trevino Championship Experience, a two-day dinner and golf event to benefit the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, May 31-June 1, at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.
Guests will enjoy two days of special access to the legendary Trevino, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most-accomplished golfers in history. It will be an opportunity to spend time with the legendary figure, now 83 and one of the game’s enduring ambassadors.
“We are fortunate to have Lee back as our guest of honor,” said Jamie Hamilton, Executive Director of Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett. “He is truly one of the greats of the game, not only for his playing accomplishments but for his larger-than-life personality. The opportunity to spend 24 hours with a legend like Lee Trevino is an absolute bucket list experience that we are so thrilled to provide.”
Trevino will be the guest of honor at the dinner on May 31. He will be part of a moderated discussion and share stories of how he defeated stalwarts like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Ben Crenshaw to win major titles. Four times he outlasted Nicklaus, arguably the game’s greatest player, to capture major championships.
Trevino will highlight the golf experience on June 1. He will give a private clinic and host golfers for an 18-hole competition, spending time with all participants, sharing tips and telling stories from his remarkable career.
He won 29 times on the PGA TOUR, including the 1980 Players Championship. His major titles are the 1968 U.S. Open, the 1971 U.S. Open, the 1971 British Open, the 1972 British Open, the 1974 PGA Championship and the 1984 PGA Championship at age 45. He was a member of six Ryder Cup teams and was captain in 1985.
Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, has served the special needs community in Gwinnett and surrounding counties through their pre-K-12 School and Young Adults Learning Life Skills (YALLS) Program since 1987. Their individualized approach to education serves students with a variety of disabilities and all levels of functioning who need a more customized school experience.
