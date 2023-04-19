unnamed.jpg

Lee Trevino will be the featured host at the Lee Trevino Championship Experience, a two-day dinner and golf event to benefit the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett

Lee Trevino, a six-time major golf champion, will be the featured host at the Lee Trevino Championship Experience, a two-day dinner and golf event to benefit the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, May 31-June 1, at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.

Guests will enjoy two days of special access to the legendary Trevino, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most-accomplished golfers in history. It will be an opportunity to spend time with the legendary figure, now 83 and one of the game’s enduring ambassadors.

