Gwinnett Fire Lt. Ty Suber, left, is seen in this photo from a GoFundMe campaign launched to help him and his family as he recovers from burns he sustained while fighting a fire at a home in Lawrenceville last month.
Supporters of a Gwinnett firefighter who was burned in a fire last month are trying to raise money to help cover his medical expenses.
Firefighter Lt. Ty Suber was among the crews who responded to a fire at a home in Lawrenceville area on Nov. 20. During the course of battling the fire, Suber became severely burned and not been able to return to work.
A group calling itself "The Brotherhood" has launched a GoFundMe campaign designed to raise $10,000 to raise funds to cover his medical expenses and help his family.
"He unfortunately has been burned to the point where he will not to be able to work his primary job and secondary job for the next month or so," the fundraising campaign's organizers wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He is also going be needing assistance with medical bills, medical supplies, and healing. Just doing this fundraiser to help him and his family out while he recovers."
Gwinnett fire officials said last month that the fire in which Suber and one other firefighter were injured was a case of arson.
Firefighters were called to a home on the 450 block of Highgate Drive at 9:12 p.m. on Nov. 20 after a woman called 9-1-1 and told a dispatcher that her husband had set something on fire after he locked himself in a bedroom.
While firefighters were battling the flames in the home, two firefighters gave a "mayday" signal, which meant that they were in trouble. their colleagues rescued them and took them out of the home to medical crews who were waiting outside.
Fire officials had said at the time that Suber and the other firefighter had non-life threatening injuries but had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
The husband who had allegedly started the fire was found outside the home. He admitted to starting the fire, but claimed it was an accident. He was charged with felony arson and domestic violence.
As of Friday night, the campaign to raise money for Suber had raised $6,150 towards its goal through 87 donations. The campaign can be found at bit.ly/2ZYe864.
"Lets show this fantastic firefighter, leader, and father some love and support," fundraiser organizers said. "Also keep him and his family in your prayers as he continues to heal."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.