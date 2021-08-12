Friends and supporters of Duluth Police Officer Ricky Porter, who was severely injured in a crash that occurred on Saturday on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, are raising money to help his family with his recovery.
Wendy Kang, who is the wife of another Duluth police officer, launched the campaign on GoFundMe to help Porter's family. She has set a goal of raising at least $10,000 to help.
It had raised $3,960 as of Thursday night.
"Due to the extensive injuries Officer Porter will need extended care and rehabilitation that will no doubt be a long road to recovery for he and his family," Kang wrote on the campaign page. "While medical expenses are being taken care of by City of Duluth insurance and Officer Porter's regular pay will continue during his recovery, there are additional expenses the family will encounter to provide proper care for Officer Porter and his children."
Duluth Police Department officials said an officer who was seriously injured when his patrol…
Porter was on patrol and driving through an intersection on Peachtree Industrial at Abbott's Bridge Road early Saturday morning when his patrol car was hit by a pickup truck that had run a red light.
Police have said the driver of the truck, Americus resident Eduardo Gutierrez, 30, was allegedly driving under the influence when the accident occurred. Duluth police said Porter was critically injured in the accident, but was in stable condition in the hospital over the weekend.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.