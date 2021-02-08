A husband and father whose wife and three daughters died in a mobile home fire in Snellville over the weekend is asking for the community's support to help pay for their funeral.
Alexander Diaz has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 to cover costs for a funeral for his wife, Isabella Martinez, and their daughters, Alexa, 6, Ashley, 4, and Daniela, 1.
As of Monday night, the campaign had raised $35,636 in its first two days.
"It so hard for me right now that all four of them went away in a blink of an eye," Diaz wrote on the GoFundMe page. "God knows they never did harm to anyone, they were so young and barley growing and learning to live life, they were my pride and joy."
Over the weekend, Gwinnett fire officials said crews were called to the fire on the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway in Snellville at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday on a report from a police officer.
Flames were coming through the roof by the time firefighters arrived. After crews were able to make it inside through a window, they found two of the daughters and handed them off to firefighters waiting outside the window to take them to safety.
As first responders attempted to provide care to them, however, it was determined they were unconscious and had succumbed to their injuries.
The mother and the third daughter were found deceased inside the trailer.
Fire officials have not yet announced a potential cause of the fire, but they said on Saturday that the majority of damage done by the fire was on the backside of the trailer as it moved toward the front.
The GoFundMe campaign can be viewed, and contributed to, by visiting gf.me/v/c/gfm/my-three-little-daughters-and-wifes-funeral.
