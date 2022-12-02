Gwinnett Board of Health Building (copy)

The Gwinnett County Board of Health office building in Lawrenceville is shown in this photo. GNR Public Health, which is the county's health department, announced it was reaccredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board in November.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

GNR Public Health recently became one of only two health departments in Georgia to have been accredited more than once by a national accrediting body, officials announced this past week.

The Public Health Accreditation Board approved the reaccreditation of GNR — which is the health department for Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton counties — in November. The board is the national accrediting body for public health departments and GNR's reaccreditation will last for five years.