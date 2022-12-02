The Gwinnett County Board of Health office building in Lawrenceville is shown in this photo. GNR Public Health, which is the county's health department, announced it was reaccredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board in November.
GNR Public Health recently became one of only two health departments in Georgia to have been accredited more than once by a national accrediting body, officials announced this past week.
The Public Health Accreditation Board approved the reaccreditation of GNR — which is the health department for Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton counties — in November. The board is the national accrediting body for public health departments and GNR's reaccreditation will last for five years.
“Our work to maintain our status as an accredited health department shows our commitment to keeping our communities healthy, protected and prepared,” GNR Public Health CEO and district health director, Dr. Audrey Arona, said. “The standards and measures set forth by PHAB highlight important community health efforts in which we are engaged in all three counties we serve. We’re so pleased to have met the standards upon reaccreditation with no issue.”
It's a significant step for GNR. Officials at the health department said that while five health departments in Georgia, including the Georgia Department of Public Health, are accredited, GNR is one of only two in the state to have achieved reaccreditation.
The Public Health Accreditation Board looks at a health department's ability to carry out certain public health services as well as its foundational capabilities, according to GNR officials. Heath departments must show performance and accountability to communities, policymakers and other stakeholders. The accrediting board is looking to see whether health departments are promoting quality and performance improvement, as well as increasing capacity to identify public health priorities and respond to public health emergencies.
GNR will have to submit standardized progress reports to the Public Health Accreditation Board over the next five years.
“Our continued progress is our opportunity to show how our valuable work impacts the lives of our community,” Arona said. “But most importantly it allows us to highlight innovation in our health department that is reviewed and critiqued by other health departments across the nation. It’s our opportunity to serve as a model for many agencies.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
