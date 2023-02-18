GNR Public Health logo (copy)

 Photo: GNR Public Health

Gwinnett County residents can now get an overdose-reversing kit for free from local health officials in case they are worried that they, or someone they care about, might be in danger from opioid use.

GNR Public Health announced on Friday that it is making the Narcan kits available to anyone over 18 in its three-county footprint. Narcan is a substance that can be used on someone, who is suffering from an overdose, to save their life.

