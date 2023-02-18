Gwinnett County residents can now get an overdose-reversing kit for free from local health officials in case they are worried that they, or someone they care about, might be in danger from opioid use.
GNR Public Health announced on Friday that it is making the Narcan kits available to anyone over 18 in its three-county footprint. Narcan is a substance that can be used on someone, who is suffering from an overdose, to save their life.
“We’re here to help address the opioid crisis in our communities,” GNR officials said in an announcement. “We need to flood our community with Narcan (naloxone). Our Gwinnett health centers have life-saving kits available to anyone over 18 at no cost. Walk in and ask our staff how you can get one.”
Narcan has been available for a few years to law enforcement officers to carry with them in case they encounter someone who is experiencing an overdose, but there has been a push in recent years to get it into the hands of community members as well in an effort to reduce opioid use related deaths.
Each kit that GNR Public Health is providing to community members includes two naloxone doses as well as a pouch to carry them in, a CPR face shield and information about how to administer the doses as well as the medical amnesty law, recovery and treatment options.
The kits are available at the Lawrenceville Health Center, located at 455 Grayson Highway Suite 300, and the Norcross Health Center, which is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court.
Health officials compared carrying Narcan to learning how to perform CPR on someone who needs it.
“You may not expect that anyone around you will suddenly need CPR, but the skill can be lifesaving,” GNR Public Health officials said. “Similarly, you may not think you’re around individuals who are at risk of an overdose, but having naloxone on hand can save a life should you encounter an overdose situation.”
Health officials said their staff is trained to teach people how to properly administer Narcan, and they will review the instructions with each person who picks up a kit.
