GNR Public Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona says monkeypox is not running rampant in schools even if one person at a school tests positive for it.
Earlier in the week, officials confirmed an adult at Dacula Elementary School had tested positive for monkeypox. Arona said the health department is not seeing the virus spreading through transmission in school settings, however.
The case generated attention because it is the first known case of monkeypox to show up in a Gwinnett school, but Arona tried to ease concerns parents may have over that.
"To my knowledge, every single case that's been in a female and a child in the United States has been linked to a household contact," Arona said. "That is really, really important because when you look at kids who are positive and parents receiving these contact letters and 'Oh, there's a monkeypox case in the school,' everyone worries that there's transmission in the school and we have not seen that.
"We have not seen transmission of monkeypox in the general community as well. That's really important to know because the risk in the general community for the transmission of monkeypox is extremely low."
Arona participated in a virtual conversation with state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, on Thursday night to discuss the monkeypox virus.
Main symptoms of monkeypox include rashes and blisters on a person's body and possibly other symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, exhaustion, muscle aches, sore throat, nasal congestion, a cough or swollen lymph nodes.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated on its website that symptoms can appear as long as three weeks after exposure, and can last for up to four weeks.
Arona said there have been "less than 120" cases of monkeypox in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, with the majority of those being in Gwinnett County. The health department has not been releasing county-specific monkeypox case numbers to the public, however.
"The United States, as of this evening has almost 19,000 cases and Georgia has a little over 1,400 cases," Arona said. "Georgia is No. 5 in the nation for the numbers, and I think if you look at the states that have really large cities, where a lot of these gay and bisexual, gay pride events occur, that's where we're seeing those (cases)."
Fulton and DeKalb counties have had the highest numbers of cases in Georgia, according to Arona.
But, Arona said the disease is not limited solely to the LGBTQ+ community.
She did address news reports about monkeypox turning up as a result of sexual contact, saying people should not consider monkeypox to simply be an STD.
"It is really important to know that, even today, monkeypox is not classified as an STD, a sexually transmitted disease," Arona said. "That's important because, even though most of the monkeypox transmission we're seeing is sexually transmitted right now among the population of men who have sex with men, that's basically the population we're seeing this in, it is not classified as an STD ...
"It is classified as sexually transmissible, which is really important for you to understand that ... It's really the prolonged skin-to-skin of the actual blisters that is where we're seeing the actual transmission."
Arona emphasized that anyone can get it if they have any form of prolonged skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox lesions. She added the virus can also be spread by sharing linens or being in contact with surfaces that a person who has monkeypox was previously in contact with.
"We're seeing that basically in the gay and bisexual community primarily, but remember though that there are a lot of households that have women and children that live in those homes," Arona said. "We predicted we would see this in women and children because there are households where monkeypox is present where women and children are present who share linens, who share maybe some towels, different types of things on surfaces ... and skin-to-skin contact. We hold children, right?
"So, the important thing is that (with) the awareness and the education that's becoming so prevalent in our community, and much more so since this outbreak began, that most of those cases are now being isolated, and there's education being pushed out on what to do."
Arona did say the virus can be killed through regular cleaning efforts, such as using hot water and soap to wash clothing and linen or using regular household cleaners when cleaning the house.
The health director did say GNR Public Health has monkeypox vaccines available for people who want to get vaccinated as a precaution. There was large demand initially for vaccine when it began to roll out, but the demand has lessened since then.
The health department conducted a drive thru mass vaccination event three weeks ago where 3,000 vaccination appointments were available over a two-day period at Gwinnett Place Mall. Residents can still get vaccinations at GNR Public Health offices in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, however.
"We've kind of caught up to that (early) demand because we have open appointments, even for next week, in our health centers and our district office on the state scheduling system, so we have really caught up to the demand," Arona said.
"There really is not a problem for patients or people to get the vaccine. They can sign up for that right now."
The conversation between Clark and Arona on monkeypox can be viewed at www.facebook.com/JasmineClarkHD108/videos/889967081981187/.
