Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 7.09.07 PM.png

GNR Public Health director Dr. Audrey Arona talks shares information about monkeypox during a virtual conversation with state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, on Thursday night.

 Special Photo

GNR Public Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona says monkeypox is not running rampant in schools even if one person at a school tests positive for it.

Earlier in the week, officials confirmed an adult at Dacula Elementary School had tested positive for monkeypox. Arona said the health department is not seeing the virus spreading through transmission in school settings, however.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.