Glenn Martin won the open seat for Lawrenceville City Council Post 1 after defeating opponent Austin Thompson in Tuesday's election.
The seat was open after former councilman David Still vacated his position to run for mayor. Still was elected mayor after running uncontested.
Victoria Jones was also elected to Council Post 2 after running uncontested.
Jones and Martin will assume their elected roles in January 2020, joining current council members Keith Roche and Bob Clark.
RESULTS
Mayor
David Still (unopposed)
City Council Post 1
Eric Hoskins (incumbent) 5.8%
Glenn Martin: 54.8%
Austin Thompson: 39.3%.
City Council Post 2
Victoria Jones (unopposed)