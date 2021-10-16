The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. Gwinnett fire officials said the building was evacuated Friday afternoon after reports came in about a possible hazmat incident at the courthouse. Employees in the Clerk of Courts Office said their eyes began burning after they opened a package which they believed contained an irritant.
The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center was evacuated Friday afternoon after concerns were raised about a potential hazmat situation at the courthouse.
Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said employees in the Clerk of Courts Office reported to officials that their eyes began burning after opening a package. The employees told law enforcement that the contents of the package caused the burning in their eyes.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call about the issue at 4:21 p.m. Sheriff's deputies were already evacuating the building when the firefighters arrived.
"When the Hazmat team arrived, they were instructed to begin their search in that area," Strother said. "Using two meters equipped with Infrared and Raman technology, the Hazmat technicians were able to determine that the package contained a dextrose-based substance considered to be non-hazardous.
"Once this information was confirmed and no other potential threats existed, employees were allowed to go back into the building."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.