Gwinnett County's Animal Welfare shelter will celebrate National Walk Your Dog Month with a special deal: free pet adoptions every Friday in January.
The shelter has done free pet adoptions on Fridays on occasion in the past, usually coinciding with a special theme or celebration, such as holidays. Throughout January, the adoption fees will be waived on Fridays, allowing adopters to bypass the usual standard costs for taking a dog or cat home from the shelter.
The usual standard cost is $45 for adopting dogs and puppies, and $30 for cats and kittens.
“We have many dogs at Gwinnett Animal Welfare that are perfect workout partners to help you start the year right and achieve your fitness goals,” said Alan Davis, director at Gwinnett Animal Welfare.
“We have dogs of all sizes, ages and energy levels just waiting to find the right running buddy or the perfect human to guide them through a nice walk at a park. We also have some senior dogs and beautiful cats for adoption for those whose goals include a slower pace.”
Shelter officials said the pets have already been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.
The shelter is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, and officials post information on available pets and adoption specials at www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com and on the shelter's Facebook page.
Anyone who would like to speak with shelter officials by phone about available pets can call 770-339-3200.