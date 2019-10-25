Karen Vaught, a language arts and ESOL teacher at GIVE Center West, has been named the 2019-20 Georgia Alternative Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Association of Alternative Education.
“I was quite honored to be named 2019-20 Georgia Alternative Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Association of Alternative Education,” Vaught said. “As much as the award honors me, it also honors GIVE Center West. At GIVE, teachers are able to meet students where they are and teach them the academic, social, and personal skills they need to become our future leaders of tomorrow.”
GAAE is an organization that provides support to educators in alternative schools. GAAE also bestows recognition to educators the organization deems exceptional with regards to their students' achievement. The Alternative Teacher of the Year award recognizes Vaught as an exceptional, dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled teacher who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn and plays an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school.
Vaught has worked at GIVE Center West for five years. Her students describe her as caring, pragmatic and encouraging. Her class is a safe environment where students feel comfortable and free to advocate for their education.