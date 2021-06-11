Bethany Wheeler packed her car last week and took one last look around her house for any craft activities she might have missed before she headed out the door and drove down to Lilburn from South Carolina.
The 26-year-old woman is halfway through earning a master's degree at Clemson University. However, she has been participating in the Girl Scouts' Lilburn Day Camp for 20 years — and not even state lines can keep her away.
"I'll keep coming back as long as Ms. Lyn [Risher] will let me crash in her spare bedroom," Wheeler said, laughing.
Risher is the director of the camp, now in its 40th year. Normally, it boasts about 500 attendees, including staffers. But because of the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp's capacity was cut to about half this year. Still, everyone involved contributed in one way or another to make it fun.
Wheeler started out as a Daisy Scout in 2002, which is for rising kindergartners and first-graders. Since then, she's taken any opportunity or odd job at the camp to help out. In the past, she's served as a youth volunteer, photographer, T-shirt designer and more.
"I can’t imagine giving it up anytime soon," Wheeler said. "I guess if I end up moving somewhere really far north or somewhere out on the West Coast, that would be a harder decision to make. But while I'm still a couple of hours away I will always be here."
Girls from throughout the metro Atlanta area enjoyed activities all week ranging from gem mining in the creek, crafts, woodworking, and science and math in small groups of about 30.
Risher said everyone was excited to see each other again after the camp had to be done virtually last year — even if things were a little different this year.
"We had to decide a lot of things for them because everything had to be prepackaged," Risher said. "So they made something called armpit fudge. The supplies were in a bag and they could mush it around to make fudge. They could either use a Buddy Burner or like a solar oven with a Pringle can to make hotdogs. Some of them did cheese quesadillas on the Buddy Burners, so it was all a little scaled-down, but they still enjoyed it."
The girls also completed a service project this year through a partnership with Letters for Rose. The goal of the organization is to reduce loneliness among elders during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating and distributing personalized letters, art and donations for local nursing homes.
"It means a lot that other people want to take a part in this because it's one thing for one person to agree to write a letter but it's another thing for an entire troop or group or camp to pitch in and help," said Lilburn Co-Chapter Head Sarah Kate Walker. "It's really nice and I am very happy that they participated."
On Thursday, the second-to-last day of the camp, Wheeler taught some of the junior Girl Scouts about cooking on Buddy Burners. They also made friendship bracelets and played games in the field.
One of the girls in particular stood out to Wheeler. She said the girl was very shy at the beginning of the week but as the camp progressed Wheeler watched as she opened up and became more independent and outspoken.
"I love watching the girls open up like that," Wheeler said. "It's really good to see all of these different personality types come together and how everyone molds themselves to have fun with whatever we're doing. I’m really excited to see the camp grow back to its traditional size."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.