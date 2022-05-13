The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta in late April hosted more than 60 middle school girls from under-resourced and Title 1 schools at a Teen Empowerment Summit that concluded a six-month series of mentorship and peer networking sessions aimed at providing advice and counsel on the steps to a successful future – a seat at the table.
It has been reported that fewer than 35% of small businesses are owned by women, although female ownership is trending up, especially among Black women. The GSGATL aims to help lower hurdles for young women – who are identified through a partnership with Communities in Schools of Atlanta and represented primarily Gwinnett County – with real-world programming and hands-on activities.
The summit was highlighted by workshops on entrepreneurship, brand building and marketing, preparing for college and career and social/emotional wellbeing.
Norma Mendoza, senior manager of outreach and partnerships for Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, believes reaching young ladies as soon as possible is integral to success.
“Imagining a successful future is an important first step, but dreaming alone isn’t a strategy,” said Mendoza in a news release. “Our program introduces girls to mentors and role models who look like them while providing tools and resources to put dreams into action.
The keynote speaker for the summit – which was made possible by the Coca-Cola Foundation and Atlanta Technical College – was Simpson Elementary School educator Autumn Dodson, author of “My Teacher Looks Like Me.”
Other speakers include Victoria Cuesta, co-founder and creative director for Sonder & Holliday, Jewell H. Gooding, executive director of Silence the Shame, Atlanta DJ Amani Lawrence (also known as DJ Littyy), Jessica Mitchell, specialist for university programs for Google, and Raven Thrower, marketing and brand manager for Village United.
