Georgia Gwinnett College saw 176 graduates receive their bachelor's degrees on Thursday at the school's 2019 Summer Commencement at Infinite Energy Arena.
The ceremony was the first for GGC President Jann L. Joseph, who was introduced at the beginning of the month. The first-generation college graduate shared wisdom to the former scholars as they delve into their future careers.
“You’re going to return to this moment time and time again because it represents something so significant that you did and it’s going to give you the resilience to do even more. You won’t remember everything else that happened, but you’re going to remember how this felt,” Joseph said. “Absorb it. Enjoy it. Build on it.”
The learning doesn't stop after graduation, she said.
“Understand how strong you are, because I know you are stronger than you believe. You have within you what it takes to turn your aspirations — your dreams — into realities,” Joseph said. “Do not be afraid to reach, and reach far.”
With no keynote speaker at the summer commencement, graduate Courtney Williams, a DeKalb County native, was the center of attention as the student speaker. Williams' speech told the story of how she left GGC once and circled back to earn her business administration degree.
She said one morning in 2015 she discovered what she believes is her purpose when she realized she wouldn't be happy with any career. She decided to opportunistically pursue a career in what she previously considered only a hobby: styling hair.
After falling down and picking herself back up, she came back to the college to learn what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
"To my surprise, not much had changed about GGC or myself," she said. "GGC had just gotten bigger and better. Oh, and they added a Moe’s."
She said GGC made her fears irrelevant and her leaps of faith became a lifestyle. She now owns a cosmetology business named Curl Conqueror, LLC.
"It was not an overnight process but it was a process that was worth the wait and the preparation," she said.
The ceremony also included the college’s first paralegal certifications, earned by political science majors Immanuel Dowling and Ibeth Gutierrez.
GGC's fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 14.