Georgia Gwinnett College students who struggled with their classes during the COVID-19 pandemic are being given a second chance to earn a passing grade and get caught up.
The college has launched a Second Chance Summer credit recovery program to help students who failed or withdrew from certain core classes during the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms. The program is designed to help the students by letting them retake the classes in a smaller class format with tutoring, peer supplemental instruction, scholarships and faculty who are supporters by additional professional development.
“We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what we can do to remediate the obstacles presented to our students by the pandemic,” said program organizer Rachel Bowser, who is an associate provost for strategic initiatives and professor of English at GGC. “This program came out of a number of us brainstorming how we might give them a hand up.”
The program began May 24 and will continue through the later part of this month in math, English and information technology and 120 students chose to participate, GGC officials said. College officials said the number who students who got Ds, Fs or withdrew from classes saw a significant increase in 2020, with first-year core classes being where many of those grades and withdrawals occurred.
It’s something school officials attributed to students making the transition from high school to college during the pandemic.
“Students who came from high school didn’t have a lot of support and infrastructure around them in making the transition to college,” Bowser said. “It’s tough. My daughter just finished ninth grade – her first year of high school – in her bedroom. It’s not the way to do it. You are doing kind of the muscle memory of depression all year – where you’re never getting out of bed.”
Organizers of the program worked with GGC’s Academic enhancement Center to line up tutors for the classrooms. They also teamed up with the college’s financial aid and development team to set up partial scholarships for students.
GGC junior Michaela John said the program helped her get back on track. The biology major from Suwanee applied for and received a hardship withdrawal after she struggled in virtual classes.
“To say that I’m grateful for the Second Chance program is an understatement,” John said. “After COVID-19 hit, and we suddenly had no choice but to be in online school, it was a nightmare. I’d already been struggling with motivation and stress issues in the face of difficult classes like organic chemistry. Now, I was completely removed from any in-person aid.”
