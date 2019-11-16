Scholars and the head of a local Latino group will come together at Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville this week to discuss immigration in the U.S., Mexico and Central America.
The college announced it will hold an immigration symposium from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Heritage Room at the Daniel J. Kaufman Library and Learning Center on GGC’s main campus. The event is part of the school’s observance of International Education Week.
Immigration has been a hot-button political topic both nationally — with the debate over DACA, the border wall and immigration policy — and locally, with the debate over the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s participation in the controversial 287(g) program.
The symposium is being funded by a $25,000 innovation grant from the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation-supported 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund.
Participants will include Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials Executive director Jerry Gonzalez as well as Karla Valenzuela from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City and GGC faculty members Clemente Quinones-Reyas, Luis Torres and Carlos Ruiz.