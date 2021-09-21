Georgia Gwinnett College is celebrating its Hispanic student population with several events between now and mid-October to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The month, which starts in mid-September because several Latin American countries celebrate their independence days, is designed to highlight the contributions of people of Hispanic heritage to society. Mexico, costa Rice, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile and Belize all celebrate their independence days during Hispanic Heritage Month, which officially began Sept. 15 and continues until Oct. 15.
“It is a time to pay tribute to the ideas and contributions of the Latinx/Hispanic Americans that grow with us, and time to remember the efforts and the triumphs of GGC’s growing population,” GGC officials said in an announcement.
One-quarter of GGC students identify themselves as Latinx or Hispanic, according to school officials. The college kicked off a month of celebrations with a Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sept. 16, with students and school staff getting a chance to experience various Hispanic cultures, including their history, music, foods and customs.
A Taste of Latin America was held Monday at GGC’s dining hall and it will be held again from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the dining hall.
Other events taking place at GGC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month include: Arte Latino, where visitors can paint on one of 100 blank canvases, from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday in GGC’s student plaza; Latino Dance Lessons from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the LVIS on the second floor of the Student Center; and Noche de Liderazgo, where attendees can meet local community leaders and professionals who are making an impact on the Hispanic community, from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the LVIS.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
