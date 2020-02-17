Gwinnett County's technical college and state university have partnered to allow associate's degree holders from Gwinnett Tech to transfer credits toward earning a bachelor's degree at Georgia Gwinnett College.
According to a GGC announcement, business majors who complete their two-year associate’s degree are able to seek a four-year degree in business at Georgia Gwinnett College thanks to an agreement signed Monday between GGC and Gwinnett Technical.
“We are happy to, once again, work with our partners at Gwinnett Technical College to expand educational opportunities for students,” Jann L. Joseph, president of Georgia Gwinnett College, said in a statement. “This agreement is a win for the students, allowing them to join the workforce faster, while saving time and money.”
The agreement allows Gwinnett Tech students who have met the requirements for an associate’s degree to transfer those credits to GGC to go toward a bachelor's degree. The intent is to prevent course duplication and speed time to graduation.
The agreement will go into effect for the fall 2020 semester. Information concerning requirements, transfer and admission procedures will be posted at ggc.edu and gwinnetttech.edu.
“Students work hard for their course credits and should be able to take those credits with them wherever they continue their education if both institutions are accredited," D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Tech, said. "Gwinnett Technical College welcomes the opportunity to continue and expand our great partnership with Georgia Gwinnett College. This agreement highlights the commitment both colleges have to keeping student success the most important part of our missions.”
GGC and Gwinnett Tech have partnered to encourage student's earning associates degrees at Gwinnett Tech into bachelor's degrees with other programs. A partnership announced in 2015 allows criminal justice students who earned their associate’s degree at Gwinnett Tech to transfer their credits to GGC in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice/criminology. GGC and Gwinnett Tech established a course-transfer agreement in 2011, allowing select courses taken at Gwinnett Tech transfer seamlessly to GGC.
