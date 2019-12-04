Georgia Gwinnett College's fall commencement is set for Dec. 12 at Infinite Energy Arena, the college announced Wednesday.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with a live broadcast on GGC's website starting at 9:30 a.m.
The class will feature more than 460 students, including senior nursing major Benjamin Coker, who will be the class' student commencement speaker. Coker's speech will focus on his pursuit of a career in nursing, which he promised to his late father before he died in 2016 after a struggle with stomach cancer. That promise has driven Coker as he studied at GGC, the school said in a press release.
GGC encourages commencement guests to arrive early due to parking changes at the arena and share their graduation moments on social media, using the #GGCgrad hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.
