Georgia Gwinnett College faculty are conducting a study that will shed light on familial coping strategies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sociologist Emmie Cochran-Jackson is leading the research team. She said the team is particularly interested to learn how family dynamics are being impacted in light of the pandemic.
“We want to get a better idea of what parents and families – both traditional and nontraditional – are going through during this time,” Cochran-Jackson said.
Study leads are seeking participants who will be asked a number of questions in a telephone interview lasting 60 to 90 minutes. The interviews will be conducted through July 31.
Eligible participants include men and women between the ages of 18 and 67 with at least one other family member living in their household.
The researchers hope to have the results available by December 2020. For questions, or to participate in the study, contact Cochran-Jackson at ecochranjackson@ggc.edu.
To learn more, visit: https://www.ggc.edu/about-ggc/news/News/seeking-participants-for-study-on-family-coping-strategies-during-pandemic.
