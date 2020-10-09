Carlos Llorens, Georgia Gwinnett College deputy police chief, is a proud son of an immigrant.
His background as a first-generation American has given him a unique perspective to better connect with the community he serves.
Each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Llorens said his police department is celebrating by simply remembering where they came from.
“It’s easier to reach out when you can tell your own story,” Llorens said. “When people realize that you’re not who they think you are, you can relate to people in a way that’s just different. I hope that in all the years I’ve been doing this that I’ve touched other people’s lives because of it.”
Out of 26 sworn officers, six, including Llorens, are Hispanic, and several others are women. Llorens said it is the most diverse police department he has ever worked with.
And for the seventh straight year GGC was ranked as the most ethnically diverse Southern regional college, according to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report magazine college and university rankings. The ranking was based on data reported from the college’s fall 2019 semester.
With 12,831 students, the ethnic composition of GGC’s student body was 32% Black/African-American, 28% white, 24% Hispanic, 11% Asian, 4% multi-ethnic and less than 1% each for Native American, Pacific Islander and unknown. While 76% of students came from Gwinnett County in the fall of 2019, others came from 32 U.S. states and 120 countries.
As the deputy police chief, Llorens is responsible for all the daily operations of the college’s police department. However, growing up he never thought he would become a police officer.
Llorens enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps straight out of high school in 1986, where he served for seven years in the reserves as a computer programmer before becoming a police officer for Gwinnett County. He left the department to join GGC in 2010 after 16 years with the department.
This year marks more than 33 years Llorens has spent in uniform.
“Joining the Marines was more service-oriented,” Llorens said. “I never planned to become a police officer. It just happened. I was looking for a job in my early 20’s and I’ve been doing it ever since. I guess I have a servant’s heart though, because I still love it. I still get a kick out of putting my uniform on every day.”
Last year, the GGC police department answered 22,000 calls on campus, mostly for things like auto accidents, thefts or lost and mislaid property. The vast majority of cases were resolved without having to arrest or ticket those involved.
Llorens believes he inherited his servant’s heart from his father, Rodrigo, who taught him by example to always serve others and to always work hard.
Llorens’ family originally emigrated from Spain to Peru. Llorens’ father then immigrated to the U.S. in 1954. In the U.S., he learned to speak English while working as a busboy in the hotel industry, eventually working his way up to become an executive at Marriott Corporation.
“For me, being a police officer has been awesome,” Llorens said. “I tell people all the time that you can be whoever you want to be. You can’t let society decide what you’re going to be.”
Although Llorens said he won’t be doing anything personally to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this year, he said anytime his family gets together it’s a big celebration.
“Food is a huge thing for us,” Llorens said. “We love food and we love to cook. I love beans and rice, ceviche and chicharron. My mom used to make a huge pot of beans for us growing up — enough to feed an army. Even now with my children, last year we had chicharron along with the traditional turkey and ham for Christmas just to remind them of where they come from.”
