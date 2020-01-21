A German company that builds custom machines and automation systems will make its American home in Gwinnett County, officials from Partnership Gwinnett announced Tuesday.
MueKo Machinery joined the local economic development organization to announce its decision to put its U.S. headquarters on Tench Road in Suwanee. The company invested $250,000 in building the facility, which will include production and service spaces in addition to headquarters offices.
“I know that I share everyone’s excitement at MueKo in bringing our global footprint to Gwinnett County and delivering long-term growth and value creation to the area,” MueKo Head of Operations Emily Dinu said in a statement.
“We have an exceptionally talented team focused on innovating brilliant solutions to businesses and look forward to serving our friends and family in the community.”
Over the next few years, MueKo is planning to bring as many as 30 jobs to Gwinnett because of the headquarters. These jobs include machine builders, mechatronics, PLC programmers, controls engineers and business development professionals, according to Partnership Gwinnett.
Globally, the Weinstadt, Germany-based company has 220 employees and the new U.S. headquarters is part of its efforts to grow its portfolio in this country.
“We are thrilled that MueKo Machinery has chosen Suwanee as its new home,” Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette said. “We look forward to a growing partnership that will both strengthen Suwanee’s vibrant business community and enhance MueKo’s presence in the United States.”
Partnership Gwinnett and state economic development officials praised the company's decision to choose Suwanee for its U.S. headquarters as well.
“Gwinnett continues to be a strong draw for international leaders like MueKo,” said Deven Cason, Director of Economic Development at Partnership Gwinnett.
“Gwinnett is home to almost 600 internationally based businesses who have found the talent and innovative business environment that they need to thrive. We look forward to MueKo finding that same success in Gwinnett.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said, “Congratulations to MueKo Machinery on their decision to locate their U.S. headquarters in Suwanee.
“Georgia is the proud home of the best-trained workforce in the country, and I am confident that MueKo will find success in Gwinnett County. I look forward to working with our friends at Partnership Gwinnett in the years ahead to continue locating exciting projects in the region.”
