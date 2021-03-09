A German auto parts maker is planning to open an assembly facility that will generate 73 new jobs in Lawrenceville, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
KIRCHHOFF Automotive's 101,000-square-foot facility is expected to mark a $15 million investment by the company. Car manufacturers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz use parts produced by KIRCHHOFF.
“KIRCHHOFF Automotive choosing to open their assembly facility in Georgia is yet another example of Georgia’s robust automotive industry and our investment in workforce training programs delivering solid manufacturing jobs and opportunities to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “It’s a pleasure to welcome KIRCHHOFF Automotive to the No. 1 State for Business, and I look forward to Georgia becoming a key player in their international success story.”
Kirchhoff operates 26 facilities that are spread out around the world in 11 countries, although its headquarters is located in Iserlohn, Germany.
Those facilities produce metal and hybrid structures, crash management systems, chassis applications and cross car beams for cars. Officials said the Lawrenceville facility will be the final assembly place for metal parts that are made at other plants in the U.S.
“A Georgia location will increase our opportunities to provide world-class service to our customers in the southeastern United States,” KIRCHHOFF Automotive Global Chief Operating Officer Stefan Leitzgen said. “We appreciate the support provided by the State of Georgia as we establish our sixth U.S. facility and look forward to working with state and local resources to build a successful operation.”
Talks with Kirchhoff have been underway since 2019. Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson met with company officials in December of that year during an economic development mission in Europe.
“In addition to our many tangible assets, KIRCHHOFF Automotive choosing to establish their assembly facility in Gwinnett is another example of the ways our local and international partnerships translate into jobs and opportunities for Georgians,” Wilson said.
“I thank Governor Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly for their unwavering support for our automotive industries and for continuing to prioritize our international economic development partnerships. I had the pleasure of meeting with KIRCHHOFF Automotive’s leadership team in Germany, and those types of personal connections continue to help us seize new opportunities for our business and our state.”
The announcement was met with praise from local officials as well.
“Gwinnett County’s international business presence is already robust,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “Adding another strong business like KIRCHHOFF Automotive shows the strength of diversity in our county.”
Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Jassy Ji said, “With KIRCHOFF Automotive’s long history of being a family-owned company, we are excited to see them continue to build community within Gwinnett County. We have a strong and diverse talent pool and are confident we can provide the resources they need to be successful.”
Information about applying for assembly jobs at the plant can be found at www.kirchhoff-automotive.com.
