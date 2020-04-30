A shelter-in-place order that Gov. Brian Kemp put into place at the beginning of April will expire tonight for most people — but the governor wants people to stay inside anyway because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp announced Thursday afternoon that he plans to let the shelter-in-place order expire, while simultaneously asking Georgians to continue sheltering in place as much as possible. He's also extending Georgia's state of emergency for an additional month, until mid-June.
"Tonight at 11:59 PM, the statewide shelter in place order for most Georgians will expire," Kemp said. "However, moving forward, I am urging Georgians to continue to stay home whenever possible.
"I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure, and flattened the curve. We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over."
Kemp has previously said he wants the elderly and medically fragile to continue sheltering in place into mid-May. He announced Monday that he will continue to require them to shelter-in-place until June 12.
Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities and similar community living homes wil also have to continue using enhanced infection control protocols and "ensure safer living conditions" to protect residents and employees and prvent them from being exposed to COVID-19.
Kemp recently began letting some businesses such as bowling alleys, gyms, hair and nail salons and movie theaters re-open. The governor has also given restaurants the OK to begin resuming dine-in services.
Businesses that have been allowed to re-open must take extra sanitation steps and enforce social distancing through at least May 13.
"The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials," Kemp said. "I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people. I will formally extend our public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020 to continue enhanced testing across Georgia, ramp up contact tracing, and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region."
(4) comments
I love Governor Kemp, he is trying to allow GROWN UP ADULTS to make SMART choices. If this fails it is NOT our Governor's fault it is the egotistical, stupid, self centered, narcissistic, morons that live in our state.
@getoverit. Apparently, you buy into Governor Kemp's B.S. too much. Governor Kemp openly admitted he does not believe in science and he does not believe in data. I vote against him in the next election. I truly sorry that we got such lousy governor in Georgia.
I’m agreeing with you 200%. Vote out the stupidity when his term is up. I’m watching to see the excuses when our Covid numbers increase.
And yes, some Georgians cannot read one way signs in grocery stores and are notably the worst drivers in the country. That speaks volumes for the intelligence factor.
How many grown-up adults do you know? There are markings on the supermarket floor in Publix, and half the people are doing what they want. Yes, they are GROWN up ADULTS. When one of the works say, hey you are going the wrong way, is the only time, they adhere to it. Then the next group of people walks in, and the cycle starts again. Leadership starts at the top and must be regulated, so disasters don't happen.
There are a lot of GROWN up Adults lying in the hospital because they followed the rules, but unfortunately, others did not.
"What others do or do not do affects everyone else."
Since you believe in GROWN up Adults with no strict rules enforced, I invite you to take your chances. I will not.
The deeper your education, the more it will change the "you," that you are or want to be. Get some education, because Kemp is ignoring his!
