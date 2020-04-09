Georgia voters will have to wait a little longer before they can cast their ballots in the state's primaries because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.
The election, which had been set for May 19, will now be held June 9, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office. This includes the Democratic Party presidential preference primary, which had already been postponed once before from its March date, as well as the Republican and Democratic Party primaries for local and state offices, as well as U.S. Senate and congressional seats.
“Due to the Governor’s extension of the state of emergency through a time period that includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19, and after careful consideration, I am now comfortable exercising the authority vested in me by Georgia law to postpone the primary election until June 9,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers.”
The news of the postponement of the primaries comes on the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp extending the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a shelter in place order. The state of emergency has been extended to May 13 and the shelter in place order has been extended to April 30.
In the case of the state's presidential preference primary, the vote will be more of a formality now that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the race. Former Vice-President Joe Biden is the only Democrat still running for president.
You CAN STILL VOTE FOR BERNIE and he can continue to collect delegates. He has only suspended his campaign and not yet endorsed Biden. He can get some kind of action at the convention.
