There have been 96 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease and 13 new deaths from it in Georgia since noon, according to new figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of 7 p.m., there have bee 5,444 reported cases of the disease in the state and a total of 176 deaths, which make up 3.23% of all cases. There have also been 1,129 people hospitalized with the disease, which is 20.74% of all cases.
The state's health lab has processed 2,201 tests with 378 turning up positive for the disease. Commercials labs have conducted another 20,756 tests, with 5,066 of them coming back positive for COVID-19.
Fifty-eight percent of Georgians who have had COVID-19 are between 18 and 59 in age. People ages 60 and older make up 36% of cases, followed by newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). Ages of patients were unknown in 5% of cases.
Women make up 52% of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 while men make up another 46%. The gender of patients in 2% of cases seen in Georgia so far was unknown, however.
Fulton County has had the highest number of confirmed cases, 747 cases and 23 deaths so far. Among the five Georgia counties with the highest number of cases, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (521 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (409 cases, eight deaths), Cobb County (341 cases, 17 deaths) and Gwinnett County (303 cases, eight deaths).
The county of residence is unknown in 665 cases, including four where the patient died.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths is as follows:
Georgia's April 2, 7 p.m. county-by-county COVID-19 case and death report
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|747
|23
|Dougherty
|521
|30
|Dekalb
|409
|8
|Cobb
|341
|17
|Gwinnett
|303
|8
|Clayton
|165
|6
|Bartow
|153
|4
|Carroll
|139
|2
|Henry
|115
|2
|Lee
|104
|7
|Cherokee
|94
|4
|Floyd
|78
|2
|Hall
|72
|0
|Douglas
|66
|3
|Rockdale
|57
|2
|Clarke
|55
|7
|Fayette
|55
|4
|Forsyth
|53
|1
|Houston
|49
|5
|Coweta
|48
|2
|Sumter
|48
|3
|Terrell
|47
|2
|Chatham
|44
|3
|Early
|42
|1
|Richmond
|42
|1
|Mitchell
|40
|1
|Newton
|37
|0
|Paulding
|35
|0
|Tift
|29
|0
|Colquitt
|28
|2
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|27
|0
|Lowndes
|26
|1
|Muscogee
|26
|0
|Bibb
|25
|1
|Crisp
|21
|0
|Glynn
|21
|0
|Troup
|21
|1
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Gordon
|20
|1
|Oconee
|19
|0
|Spalding
|17
|1
|Thomas
|17
|0
|Polk
|16
|0
|Walton
|15
|0
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Ware
|14
|2
|Whitfield
|14
|1
|Bryan
|11
|1
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Dooly
|11
|0
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Decatur
|10
|0
|Pierce
|10
|0
|Butts
|9
|0
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Meriwether
|9
|0
|Pickens
|9
|1
|Burke
|8
|0
|Fannin
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Baldwin
|7
|1
|Clay
|7
|0
|Liberty
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Murray
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Camden
|6
|0
|Effingham
|6
|0
|Haralson
|6
|0
|Lamar
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Turner
|6
|0
|Upson
|6
|0
|Washington
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|5
|0
|Dodge
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Harris
|5
|0
|Irwin
|5
|0
|Jones
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Madison
|5
|1
|Pulaski
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Toombs
|5
|1
|Baker
|4
|1
|Brooks
|4
|0
|Bulloch
|4
|0
|Mcduffie
|4
|1
|Miller
|4
|0
|Randolph
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Appling
|3
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Telfair
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|665
|4
