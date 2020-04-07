April 7 7 pm COVID-19 map.jpg

This map shows COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

 Photo: Georgia Department of Public Health

As testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease becomes more accessible in Georgia, the state's number of confirmed cases continues to make significant jumps, including 338 new cases since noon Tuesday.

There are now 9,156 cases of the disease, and 348 deaths from it, that have been reported in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. The deaths account for 3.8% of all cases seen in the state.

Meanwhile, 1,899 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease, accounting for 20.74% of cases seen in the state.

At the same time, the total number of tests conducted in Georgia increased from 33,713 at noon to just 33,758 as of 7 p.m. The Tuesday night number includes 2,720 tests conducted at the state's health lab — the same amount reported at noon — and another 31,065 tests conducted at commercial labs, which is an increase of 72 tests since noon.

The state has not released figures on the number of people who have contracted the disease but later recovered.

While the spike in the number of confirmed cases can be tied to an expansion in the availability of testing for the disease, an alarming trend is the spike in deaths. In just 24 hours, from noon Monday to noon Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health received 100 reports of COVID-19-related deaths across the state.

The statewide death toll jumped by an additional 19 deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

People ages 18-59 continue to make up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, 59% in all, followed by people ages 60 and older (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of people in the remaining 4% of cases in the state is unknown.

Women make up 53% of COVID-19 patients in Georgia while men make up another 45%. The gender of patients in the remaining cases was unknown.

Fulton County has had the largest total of cases, 1,185 cases and 39 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers in Georgia, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (973 case, 56 deaths), DeKalb County (673 cases, 11 deaths), Cobb County (566 cases, 29 deaths) and Gwinnett County (540 cases, 13 deaths).

The county of residence is unknown in 441 cases, including six deaths.

The full county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths is as follows: 

Georgia COVID-19 county numbers, as of April 7 at 7 p.m.

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1185 39
Dougherty 973 56
Dekalb 673 11
Cobb 566 29
Gwinnett 540 13
Clayton 278 10
Hall 215 0
Henry 208 3
Lee 204 15
Bartow 191 12
Carroll 183 4
Sumter 162 6
Cherokee 147 6
Chatham 120 4
Douglas 117 5
Mitchell 100 11
Forsyth 99 1
Early 96 5
Floyd 92 3
Terrell 92 9
Rockdale 86 2
Houston 85 6
Randolph 83 4
Fayette 81 4
Coweta 80 2
Clarke 78 9
Richmond 75 3
Colquitt 70 5
Newton 67 3
Paulding 62 1
Worth 60 3
Muscogee 54 1
Spalding 54 4
Troup 47 3
Bibb 46 1
Columbia 46 0
Crisp 46 0
Lowndes 45 1
Tift 45 1
Barrow 42 3
Thomas 42 2
Coffee 41 2
Ware 37 3
Oconee 33 1
Pierce 32 1
Calhoun 31 1
Glynn 30 0
Upson 29 0
Baldwin 27 1
Dooly 27 1
Bryan 26 2
Gordon 25 3
Walton 25 2
Laurens 24 0
Greene 23 1
Jackson 23 0
Decatur 21 0
Whitfield 21 2
Dawson 20 1
Meriwether 20 0
Peach 20 2
Polk 20 0
Turner 19 0
Butts 18 0
Effingham 18 1
Camden 17 0
Haralson 17 0
Mcduffie 16 2
Burke 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Liberty 13 0
Monroe 13 1
Seminole 13 0
Stephens 13 0
Washington 13 0
Clay 12 1
Harris 12 0
Bacon 11 0
Miller 11 0
Murray 11 0
Baker 10 2
Bulloch 10 0
Fannin 10 0
Macon 10 0
Morgan 10 0
Pickens 10 2
Pike 10 0
Schley 10 1
White 10 0
Irwin 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Dodge 8 0
Pulaski 8 0
Talbot 8 1
Toombs 8 1
Catoosa 7 0
Habersham 7 0
Jenkins 7 0
Jones 7 0
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Brooks 6 0
Grady 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Johnson 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Warren 6 0
Brantley 5 1
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Rabun 5 0
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Banks 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Cook 4 0
Jefferson 4 0
Marion 4 0
Quitman 4 0
Screven 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Taylor 4 1
Telfair 4 0
Union 4 0
Walker 4 0
Webster 4 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Emanuel 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Gilmer 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Wilkinson 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Elbert 2 0
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Echols 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 441 6

