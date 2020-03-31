There have been 300 new cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths from it, in Georgia since noon, according to new data form the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There are now 4,117 cases of the disease reported in Georgia, according to figures released at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It has resulted in 885 hospitalizations, which is 21.5% of all of the state's cases.
The disease has also caused 125 deaths in the state, which equates to 3.04% of all of Georgia's cases reported so far.
The state has not released numbers that show how many people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
The state has conducted 1,921 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 14,260 tests. Those were the same numbers of tests reported at noon.
The state has not released county-by-county figures on the number of tests administered in specific communities.
People in the 18-59 age group make up the majority of cases, 58% in all, followed by people ages 60 and up (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Females make up 51% of cases where the gender is known while men make up another 46%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County, by far, has seen the highest number of cases, 599 to be exact with 18 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (466 cases, 26 deaths), DeKalb County (360 cases, four deaths), Cobb County (287 cases, 13 deaths) and Gwinnett County (242 cases, two deaths) among the top five counties with the most reported cases.
The county of residence is unknown in 183 cases.
March 31 7 p.m. COVID-19 county-by-county numbers
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|599
|18
|Dougherty
|466
|26
|Dekalb
|360
|4
|Cobb
|287
|13
|Gwinnett
|242
|2
|Bartow
|137
|3
|Carroll
|123
|1
|Clayton
|112
|3
|Lee
|90
|7
|Henry
|86
|2
|Cherokee
|78
|3
|Hall
|67
|0
|Clarke
|51
|5
|Douglas
|51
|1
|Floyd
|50
|2
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Forsyth
|47
|1
|Rockdale
|45
|2
|Coweta
|41
|2
|Richmond
|40
|0
|Terrell
|40
|2
|Sumter
|35
|2
|Mitchell
|34
|1
|Chatham
|32
|2
|Early
|32
|1
|Newton
|31
|0
|Paulding
|31
|0
|Houston
|30
|3
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|23
|1
|Bibb
|20
|0
|Colquitt
|20
|1
|Tift
|20
|0
|Barrow
|19
|2
|Muscogee
|19
|0
|Troup
|18
|1
|Glynn
|17
|0
|Crisp
|16
|0
|Gordon
|16
|1
|Oconee
|16
|0
|Polk
|15
|0
|Spalding
|15
|0
|Laurens
|13
|0
|Coffee
|11
|0
|Dawson
|10
|0
|Thomas
|10
|0
|Ware
|10
|0
|Whitfield
|10
|1
|Calhoun
|9
|0
|Walton
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Dooly
|8
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Greene
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Meriwether
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Bacon
|5
|0
|Baldwin
|5
|1
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Haralson
|5
|0
|Liberty
|5
|0
|Monroe
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Randolph
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Camden
|4
|0
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Fannin
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Hart
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Stephens
|4
|0
|Turner
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Jones
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|Pierce
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Toombs
|3
|0
|Warren
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Dodge
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Berrien
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Grady
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Screven
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Walker
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|183
|1
