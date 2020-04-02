There have been 600 new cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Georgia since last night, according to new data form the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There are now 5,348 new cases of the disease reported in Georgia, according to figures released at noon on Wednesday. It has resulted in 1,056 hospitalizations, which is 19.75% of all of the state's cases.
The disease has also caused 163 deaths in the state, which equates to 3.05% of all of Georgia's cases reported so far.
The state has not released numbers that show how many people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
The state has conducted 2,201 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 20,756 tests. Of the commercial cases, 24% have been positive tests while 16.7% of state tests have been positive.
The state has not released county-by-county figures on the number of tests administered in specific communities.
People in the 18-59 age group make up the majority of cases, 59% in all, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Females make up 52% of cases where the gender is known while males make up another 46%. The gender is unknown in the remaining 2% of cases.
Fulton County has seen the highest number of cases — 712 with 22 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (507 cases, 29 deaths), Dekalb County (396 cases, 6 deaths), Cobb County (329 cases, 17 deaths) and Gwinnett County (282 cases, 6 deaths) among the top five counties with the most reported cases.
The county of residence is unknown in 778 cases and one death.
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia, by county
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying Condition?
|95
|MALE
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Unk
|90
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|96
|FEMALE
|BIBB
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|BRYAN
|Unk
|FEMALE
|CALHOUN
|Unk
|MALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|71
|FEMALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|83
|MALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|94
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|No
|60
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|83
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|63
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|92
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Unk
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|86
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|87
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|67
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|42
|FEMALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Unk
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|31
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|85
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|60
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|34
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|42
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|76
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|79
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|48
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|65
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|69
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|No
|84
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Yes
|48
|FEMALE
|EARLY
|Yes
|51
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|No
|83
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|77
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|82
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|33
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|68
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|86
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|59
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|89
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|69
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|66
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|FEMALE
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|49
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|64
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Unk
|58
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|MADISON
|Yes
|MCDUFFIE
|Unk
|89
|FEMALE
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|OGLETHORPE
|Unk
|29
|FEMALE
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|PICKENS
|Yes
|81
|FEMALE
|RICHMOND
|Unk
|44
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|57
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SPALDING
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|TERRELL
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|TERRELL
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|TROUP
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|82
|FEMALE
|WARE
|Unk
|44
|MALE
|WARE
|Yes
|93
|MALE
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|MALE
|WORTH
|Unk
