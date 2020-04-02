Screen Shot 2020-04-02 at 11.55.30 AM.png

There have been 600 new cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Georgia since last night, according to new data form the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There are now 5,348 new cases of the disease reported in Georgia, according to figures released at noon on Wednesday. It has resulted in 1,056 hospitalizations, which is 19.75% of all of the state's cases.

The disease has also caused 163 deaths in the state, which equates to 3.05% of all of Georgia's cases reported so far.

The state has not released numbers that show how many people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted 2,201 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 20,756 tests. Of the commercial cases, 24% have been positive tests while 16.7% of state tests have been positive.  

The state has not released county-by-county figures on the number of tests administered in specific communities.

People in the 18-59 age group make up the majority of cases, 59% in all, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Females make up 52% of cases where the gender is known while males make up another 46%. The gender is unknown in the remaining 2% of cases.

Fulton County has seen the highest number of cases — 712 with 22 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (507 cases, 29 deaths), Dekalb County (396 cases, 6 deaths), Cobb County (329 cases, 17 deaths) and Gwinnett County (282 cases, 6 deaths) among the top five counties with the most reported cases.

The county of residence is unknown in 778 cases and one death.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Georgia, by county

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health report generated at 11:28 a.m. on April 2.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 712 22
Dougherty 507 29
Dekalb 396 6
Cobb 329 17
Gwinnett 282 6
Clayton 148 5
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Henry 108 2
Lee 100 7
Cherokee 92 4
Hall 72 0
Floyd 71 2
Douglas 60 3
Clarke 54 7
Rockdale 54 2
Fayette 52 4
Forsyth 51 1
Houston 47 5
Terrell 46 2
Sumter 45 3
Chatham 44 2
Coweta 44 2
Early 41 1
Richmond 41 1
Mitchell 39 1
Newton 36 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 27 0
Lowndes 25 1
Muscogee 25 0
Bibb 24 1
Colquitt 23 1
Crisp 21 0
Barrow 20 2
Glynn 20 0
Gordon 20 1
Troup 20 1
Oconee 18 0
Spalding 18 1
Polk 16 0
Thomas 15 0
Whitfield 15 1
Laurens 14 0
Walton 14 0
Ware 14 2
Dawson 11 0
Dooly 11 0
Jackson 11 0
Bryan 10 1
Calhoun 10 1
Pierce 10 0
Butts 9 0
Coffee 9 0
Decatur 9 0
Meriwether 9 0
Burke 8 0
Greene 8 0
Pickens 8 1
Baldwin 7 1
Lamar 7 0
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Peach 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Effingham 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Murray 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Upson 6 0
Clay 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Harris 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Jones 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Madison 4 1
Mcduffie 4 1
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Toombs 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Appling 3 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Brooks 3 0
Bulloch 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Hart 3 0
Schley 3 0
White 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 778 1

COVID-19 deaths in Georgia, by county

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health report generated at 11:28 a.m. on April 2.

Age Gender County Underlying Condition?
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
MALE CARROLL Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
92 FEMALE COBB Unk
71 MALE COBB Yes
68 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
86 MALE COBB Unk
MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Unk
87 MALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
FEMALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
69 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
76 DOUGHERTY Unk
61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
84 MALE DOUGLAS Unk
78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
MALE FULTON Yes
FEMALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
33 MALE FULTON Unk
68 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
75 MALE FULTON Unk
86 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
59 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
89 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
66 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
FEMALE LEE Unk
58 MALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
MCDUFFIE Unk
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
44 MALE WARE Yes
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

