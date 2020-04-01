There have been 521 new cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, and 14 additional deaths from it, in Georgia since last night, according to new data form the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There are now 4,638 new cases of the disease reported in Georgia, according to figures released at noon on Wednesday. It has resulted in 952 hospitalizations, which is 20.53% of all of the state's cases.
The disease has also caused 39 deaths in the state, which equates to 3% of all of Georgia's cases reported so far.
The state has not released numbers that show how many people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
The state has conducted 2,100 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 18,226 tests. Those were the same numbers of tests reported at noon.
The state has not released county-by-county figures on the number of tests administered in specific communities.
People in the 18-59 age group make up the majority of cases, 58% in all, followed by people ages 60 and up (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Females make up 51% of cases where the gender is known while men make up another 46%. The gender is unknown in the remaining 3% of cases.
Fulton County has seen the highest number of cases — 624 with 19 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (480 cases, 27 deaths), DeKalb County (365 cases, four deaths), Cobb County (293 cases, 15 deaths) and Gwinnett County (250 cases, four deaths) among the top five counties with the most reported cases.
The county of residence is unknown in 516 cases.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Georgia by county
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Fulton
|624
|19
|Dougherty
|480
|27
|Dekalb
|365
|4
|Cobb
|293
|15
|Gwinnett
|250
|4
|Bartow
|144
|4
|Carroll
|131
|1
|Clayton
|122
|3
|Lee
|94
|7
|Henry
|90
|2
|Cherokee
|83
|4
|Hall
|69
|0
|Floyd
|60
|2
|Douglas
|55
|2
|Clarke
|51
|5
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Forsyth
|48
|1
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Rockdale
|45
|2
|Coweta
|42
|2
|Richmond
|41
|0
|Mitchell
|38
|1
|Sumter
|37
|2
|Chatham
|36
|2
|Houston
|35
|4
|Early
|34
|1
|Newton
|32
|0
|Paulding
|32
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|24
|1
|Tift
|24
|0
|Bibb
|22
|0
|Muscogee
|21
|0
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Colquitt
|20
|1
|Troup
|19
|1
|Glynn
|18
|0
|Gordon
|18
|1
|Crisp
|17
|0
|Oconee
|17
|0
|Polk
|16
|0
|Spalding
|16
|0
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Walton
|12
|0
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Thomas
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Dooly
|10
|0
|Ware
|10
|1
|Whitfield
|10
|1
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Jackson
|9
|0
|Bryan
|8
|1
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Meriwether
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Baldwin
|6
|1
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Fannin
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Haralson
|5
|0
|Liberty
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Pierce
|5
|0
|Randolph
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Camden
|4
|0
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Hart
|4
|0
|Jones
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Turner
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Berrien
|2
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Toombs
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Wilkinson
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Grady
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Unknown
|516
|2
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia by county
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying condition?
|95
|MALE
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Unk
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|BRYAN
|Unk
|FEMALE
|CALHOUN
|Unk
|MALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|84
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|94
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|60
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|No
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|69
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|63
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|86
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|83
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|42
|FEMALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|31
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Unk
|61
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|48
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|67
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|79
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|75
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|42
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|69
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|34
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|85
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|68
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|60
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|82
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|76
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|No
|DOUGLAS
|Unk
|48
|FEMALE
|EARLY
|Yes
|51
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|No
|79
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|77
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|58
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|82
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|89
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|59
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|69
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|FEMALE
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|84
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|68
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|49
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|64
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Unk
|58
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|MADISON
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|29
|FEMALE
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|PICKENS
|Yes
|57
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|44
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|TERRELL
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|TERRELL
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|TROUP
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|44
|MALE
|WARE
|Unk
|93
|MALE
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|MALE
|WORTH
|Unk
