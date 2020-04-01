Screen Shot 2020-04-01 at 12.20.58 PM.png

There are now 4,638 new cases of the disease reported in Georgia, according to figures released at noon on Wednesday.

There have been 521 new cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, and 14 additional deaths from it, in Georgia since last night, according to new data form the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There are now 4,638 new cases of the disease reported in Georgia, according to figures released at noon on Wednesday. It has resulted in 952 hospitalizations, which is 20.53% of all of the state's cases.

The disease has also caused 39 deaths in the state, which equates to 3% of all of Georgia's cases reported so far.

The state has not released numbers that show how many people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted 2,100 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 18,226 tests. Those were the same numbers of tests reported at noon.

The state has not released county-by-county figures on the number of tests administered in specific communities.

People in the 18-59 age group make up the majority of cases, 58% in all, followed by people ages 60 and up (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Females make up 51% of cases where the gender is known while men make up another 46%. The gender is unknown in the remaining 3% of cases.

Made with Flourish

Fulton County has seen the highest number of cases — 624 with 19 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (480 cases, 27 deaths), DeKalb County (365 cases, four deaths), Cobb County (293 cases, 15 deaths) and Gwinnett County (250 cases, four deaths) among the top five counties with the most reported cases.

The county of residence is unknown in 516 cases.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Georgia by county

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health, Report Generated at 11:28 a.m. on April 1. 

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
Fulton 624 19
Dougherty 480 27
Dekalb 365 4
Cobb 293 15
Gwinnett 250 4
Bartow 144 4
Carroll 131 1
Clayton 122 3
Lee 94 7
Henry 90 2
Cherokee 83 4
Hall 69 0
Floyd 60 2
Douglas 55 2
Clarke 51 5
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 48 1
Terrell 46 2
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Mitchell 38 1
Sumter 37 2
Chatham 36 2
Houston 35 4
Early 34 1
Newton 32 0
Paulding 32 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Tift 24 0
Bibb 22 0
Muscogee 21 0
Barrow 20 2
Colquitt 20 1
Troup 19 1
Glynn 18 0
Gordon 18 1
Crisp 17 0
Oconee 17 0
Polk 16 0
Spalding 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Walton 12 0
Dawson 11 0
Thomas 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Ware 10 1
Whitfield 10 1
Coffee 9 0
Jackson 9 0
Bryan 8 1
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Baldwin 6 1
Monroe 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Fannin 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Murray 5 0
Pierce 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Hart 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Schley 4 0
Turner 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Heard 3 1
Irwin 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 516 2
*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 deaths in Georgia by county

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health, Report Generated at 11:28 a.m. on April 1. 

Age Gender County Underlying condition?
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
MALE CARROLL Unk
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
71 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Unk
67 MALE COBB No
MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
68 MALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
86 MALE COBB Unk
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
FEMALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
61 DOUGHERTY Unk
48 DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
79 DOUGHERTY Unk
75 DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
76 DOUGHERTY Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
DOUGLAS Unk
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
68 MALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
89 MALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
FEMALE FULTON Unk
MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
FEMALE LEE Unk
58 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
67 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
MALE UNKNOWN Unk
44 MALE WARE Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk
Unknown 516 2
*Based on patient county of residence when known

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.