Georgia has had 125 deaths from the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 reported so far, and that number includes two women from Gwinnett County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Starting this past weekend, the state began releasing some information about each death reported to health officials. At first, they reported one death in Gwinnett, an 85-year-old woman in the initial reports. On Monday night, they began reporting that a 69-year-old woman from the county has also died.
The state has not released names of any person who has died from the disease. Neither the Georgia Department of Health or local health department officials have released information on when the Gwinnett women died, or what hospital they died at.
“We’ve made the decision at the Health Department not release any identifiable information about cases,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Boards of Health spokesman Chad Wasdin said. “(Both) date of death and facility would be identifiable factors.
“However, the Department of Public Health updates their status report the day the case is reported to the Health Department. If specific facilities make the decision to release this information, that’s at their discretion.”
As far as the number of COVID-19 cases is concerned, there are now 4,117 cases of the disease reported in Georgia as of Tuesday night. It has resulted in 885 hospitalizations, which is 21.5% of all of the state’s cases.
The 125 deaths seen so far in the state is 3.04% of all of Georgia’s cases.
The state has only released basic information on the deaths, including ages, gender, county of residence and whether they had underlying health conditions that made those people more vulnerable to getting COVID-19.
In the cases of the two Gwinnett residents who died from the disease, both women were reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health as having had unspecified underlying health issues.
The state has not released numbers that show how many people who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
The state has conducted 1,921 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 14,260 tests. The state has not released county-by-county figures on the number of tests administered in specific communities.
People in the 18-59 age group make up the majority of cases, 58% in all, followed by people ages 60 and up (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Females make up 51% of cases where the gender is known while men make up another 46%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County, by far, has seen the highest number of cases, 599 to be exact with 18 deaths. It is followed by Dougherty County (466 cases, 26 deaths), DeKalb County (360 cases, four deaths), Cobb County (287 cases, 13 deaths) and Gwinnett County (242 cases, two deaths) among the top five counties with the most reported cases.
The county of residence is unknown in 183 cases.
