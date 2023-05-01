... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
ATLANTA – Georgia taxpayers have begun receiving refunds for the second year in a row, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
House Bill 162, which the General Assembly passed in March, uses part of Georgia’s revenue surplus of more than $6 billion to pay for a refund of state income taxes from 2021.
“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” Kemp said.
Single filers and married taxpayers who file separately will receive refunds of up to $250. Head of household filers will get a maximum refund of $375, while married taxpayers filing jointly will receive up to $500.
Taxpayers who were claimed as a dependent and had a tax liability in 2021 also are eligible for the refund.
As was the case last year, filers must have paid and filed taxes for the prior two years to qualify for the tax refund.
Georgia Commissioner of Revenue Frank O’Connell said most of the 2022 tax refunds were issued by last July.
The revenue department anticipates all refunds for those who filed by the April 18 deadline this year will be issued within the next eight weeks.
Refunds will not be issued until a taxpayer’s 2022 returns have been processed. Taxpayers who received a filing extension will not get their refunds until their returns have been filed.
