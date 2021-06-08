Georgia drivers could soon have a little bit of Tybee Island's beach on the back of their cars — but they first have to decide what will look like.
On Tuesday, State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, announced the two final designs for a proposed Tybee Island Lighthouse license plate that will be used to support the Tybee Island Historical Society. Georgians will now get to weigh in on which design will be used by voting between now and Sept. 1 on which look they like the best.
They can also pre-order a plate by Sept. 1.
“The Tybee Island Historical Society helps protect and maintain one of our most beloved coastal Georgia treasures, the Tybee Island lighthouse and museum,” Petrea said. “I encourage all Georgians to support the future of the historical society and help make this special license plate a reality by voting for a final design and preordering their own plate before September 1.”
Petrea filed House Bill 203 during this year's legislative session to create the new license plate, but at least 1,000 plates Tybee Island Lighthouse plates must be pre-ordered by the beginning of September in order for the tag to be approved during the 2022 session.
The Tybee Island Historical is handling the pre-orders for the specialty tags.
Georgians can vote on which design they prefer by visiting www.tybeelighthouse.org/license-plate-poll, and they can pre-order a license plate at www.tybeelighthouse.org/blank-page-1.
