Georgia drivers who have a Peach Pass for tolls roads in this state can currently use it on toll roads in Florida and North Carolina as well, but State Road and Tollway Authority Executive Director Chris Tomlinson said they will soon be able to use it in a lot more places.
To be more specific, they'll able to use their Peach Pass on almost the entire eastern seaboard and part of the Midwest.
Tomlinson revealed during a presentation to the Gwinnett Chamber on Wednesday that the state is finalizing an interoperability system which will let Georgia drivers use their Peach Pass in states that use E-ZPass. It will extend the interoperability that currently exists between Peach Pass and North Carolina's Quick Pass and Florida's SunPass to include E-ZPass areas as well.
"Our plan is that by the end of 2021, anywhere on the east coast, and as far west as Illinois, any one of those passes will work," Tomlinson said.
Once the interoperability is finalized, it will mark a major expansion of where a Peach Pass can be used outside of Georgia.
Georgians would be able to use their Peach Pass along the seaboard, from Florida to Maine with only two exceptions: South Carolina and Connecticut. They will also be able to use it in the eastern states of West Virginia and Pennsylvania as well as the midwestern states of Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Although Georgians could already use their Peach Passes on the Florida Turnpike, with the connection to the E-ZPass system, they would be able to use their Peach Pass on, for example, the New Jersey Turnpike, the Massachusetts Turnpike or the Maine Turnpike. They could also use it on toll lanes in Virginia that are similar to the Express Lanes on Interstates 85, 75 and 575 in Georgia.
An agreement to link the systems was first, albeit somewhat quietly, announced in July, with officials saying both Peach Pass and SunPass would become interoperable with E-ZPass.
"This news is very exciting, as interoperability along the east coast has long been sought after by the traveling public," E-ZPass Group Executive Director PJ Wilkins said. "Our industry will also be thrilled that we are another step closer to achieving national interoperability of electronic toll collection systems."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.